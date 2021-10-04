Boston Red Sox use starters Eduardo Rodriguez, Nick Pivetta as relievers in big win Sunday: ‘We went with our freshest arms and it worked out’
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Sunday afternoon brought the concept of the “rover’ back to the Red Sox. In the 2018 postseason, the Sox used some of their starters -- including Rick Porcello, Nathan Eovaldi and Chris Sale -- as late-inning, high-leverage relievers on days they didn’t pitch. In Sunday’s regular season finale against the Nationals, manager Alex Cora brought the idea back.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0