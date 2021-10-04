Boston Red Sox use starters Eduardo Rodriguez, Nick Pivetta as relievers in big win Sunday: ‘We went with our freshest arms and it worked out’

Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees after allowing two runs on six hits and a walk across five innings, striking out eight. Rodriguez extended his winless streak to four starts, though it's worth noting he has given up two or fewer runs in each of his last three trips to the mound. Despite a subpar outing against the Rays on Sep. 7, when he allowed six runs across just 3.2 innings, Rodriguez has been able to limit the damage most of the time and owns a 3.96 ERA across 25 innings (five appearances) this month.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO