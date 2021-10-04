CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Exclusive Look At New Shin Megami Tensei V Designs For Mara, Kaya-no-hime, And More

By Kimberley Wallace
Game Informer Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re about a month away from the launch of Shin Megami Tensei V’s November 12 launch, and what better way to celebrate than to get more glimpses at the game? Today, we have exclusive info and screenshots that show off the demons you’ll encounter and what’s awaiting you in Da’at, an alternative, post-apocalyptic Tokyo.

