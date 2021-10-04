CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China hit by wave of power rationing, outages, and factory closures

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is facing ongoing power shortages in its industrial northeast triggering a wave of factory closures, with traffic lights, residential elevators, and mobile phone coverage also affected in some cities. Power rationing is already in place...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 5

Myself Me
5d ago

Coal has and will always be king of electric generation and cleaning it up is ok but not using it gives you China.

Reply
6
Related
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
wtvbam.com

After week of tensions, China’s Xi vows ‘reunification’ with Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to realise “reunification” with Taiwan, though did not directly mention the use of force, following a week of tensions with the Chinese-claimed island. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Industry leaders warn factories could stop production due to energy costs

Industry leaders have warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, and Gareth Stace from UK Steel attended a meeting with the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis on Friday afternoon.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.Every minute that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

What's causing energy prices to spike?

Energy prices are spiking around the world, with the cost of oil, natural gas and coal climbing rapidly in recent months, roiling markets and raising concerns about the broader effect on the global recovery from the pandemic. Oil prices surged again this week, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rationing#Northeast China#Power Outage#Radio Free Asia#Goldman Sachs#Weibo#Chinese
The Independent

Satellite images show China deployed fighter jets designed for electronic warfare to airbases near Taiwan

China’s military is expanding its airbases near Taiwan by deploying its new fighter jets, which are designed for electronic warfare, according to satellite imagery and a People’s Liberation Army source.China has sent a record number of warplanes, 148 in just the past week, to the island’s air defence identification zone as part of its strategy to ramp up its military intimidation of the self-ruling democracy and test its air defences.On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth...
MILITARY
Washington Post

An energy crisis is gripping the world, with potentially grave consequences

Energy is so hard to come by right now that some provinces in China are rationing electricity, Europeans are paying sky-high prices for liquefied natural gas, power plants in India are on the verge of running out of coal, and the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States stood at $3.25 on Friday — up from $1.72 in April.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
AFP

China's Xi says reunification with Taiwan 'will be realised'

China's President Xi Jinping said Saturday "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan "will be and can be realised", days after Chinese warplanes made record incursions into the air defence zone of the democratically ruled island. Self-governed Taiwan, which has never formally declared independence, lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary. "Realising national reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the nation as a whole including our brethren in Taiwan," Xi said in a speech marking the 110th anniversary of a revolution that ended millennia of imperial rule and led to the founding of the Republic of China. "Taiwan independence is the biggest obstacle to the reunification of the motherland and a serious hidden danger," Xi warned.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US, UK aircraft carriers lead show of naval might around South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Three aircraft carriers and a dozen other warships from U.S.-allied nations sailed on the fringes of the South China Sea this week in one of the biggest shows of Western maritime might in the region for years.
MILITARY
AFP

Delhi warns of looming power 'crisis' as coal shortages bite

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of a looming power crisis in the Indian capital, saying on Saturday that some of the major coal-fired stations supplying the city barely have a day's stock left. India's coal-fired power stations had an average of four days' stock at the end of September, the lowest in years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kion546.com

India staring at power crisis with coal stocks down to days

NEW DELHI (AP) — An energy crisis is looming over India as coal stockpiles grow perilously low, adding to challenges for a recovery in Asia’s third largest economy from the pandemic. Supplies at the majority of coal-fired power plants in India have dwindled to just days worth of stock. That has stoked fears of potential black-outs given that 70% of India’s power is generated through coal. Demand has surged as the economy shows signs of recovering from a severe wave of coronavirus outbreaks in the spring. Power consumption in August jumped by nearly 20% over the same month in 2019.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KIMT

A global energy crisis is coming. There's no quick fix

Astronomical increases in natural gas prices. Skyrocketing coal costs. Predictions of $100 oil. A global energy crunch caused by weather and a resurgence in demand is getting worse, stirring alarm ahead of the winter, when more energy is needed to light and heat homes. Governments around the world are trying to limit the impact on consumers, but acknowledge they may not be able to prevent bills spiking.
TRAFFIC
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan confirms its building missile that could reach Beijing for 1st time

For the first time ever, Taiwanese officials confirmed this week the Taiwanese military is developing a supersonic land-attack cruise missile potentially capable of reaching the Chinese capital city of Beijing. Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng mentioned the missile, known as Yun Feng or “Cloud Peak,” during a joint meeting...
MILITARY
The Independent

Lebanon's 2 main state power plants shut down, out of fuel

Lebanon’s two main power plants were forced to shut down after running out of fuel, the state electricity company said Saturday, leaving the small country with no government-produced power. Lebanon is grappling with a crippling energy crisis made worse by its dependency on fuel imports. Erratic power supplies have put hospitals and essential services in crisis mode. The Lebanese increasingly depend on private operators that also struggle to secure supplies amid an unprecedented crash of the national currency. The shortage of diesel and fuel, along with an antiquated infrastructure, has worsened power cuts that have been a fixture for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy