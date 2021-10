Transform your Surface Pro 8 tablet into a laptop-like form with the Brydge SP+ wireless keyboard for Surface Pro 8. It’s suitable for both working from home and using in the office. Designed to work seamlessly with your tablet, this gadget includes a touchpad with multi-touch gestures. In fact, you can customize the touchpad to provide you with full control of gestures. Moreover, this wireless keyboard features a Windows precision touchpad that includes fluid gestures. So you can manage multiple projects at once. Furthermore, stay productive in environments with minimal lighting, as it features a full backlit with 3 levels of brightness. Finally, use this keyboard with peace of mind that its antimicrobial technology fights against harmful bacteria and viruses, thanks to its active antimicrobial ingredient.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO