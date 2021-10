Google Stadia as a service has grown a fair bit since it was first launched almost two years ago, but the Android app has always lagged behind. All the platforms that are supported by Stadia have featured voice chat and party chat for a while, except for the Android app, for some reason. It's got to the point where people would rather use the web app on Android because it supports chat, but that won't be necessary anymore. The Android app is finally righting this wrong.

