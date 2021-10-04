Man, 28, shot to death while riding motorcycle in Fort Lauderdale

A shooting claimed the life of a 28-year-old man in the 2300 block of NW 13th Court in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale police responded to a call at 5:43 p.m. and found a single victim who was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics, a police spokeswoman said.

Police officials later identified the victim as Domonic Fleming of Fort Lauderdale.

Fleming was shot while riding his motorcycle with a group of people who were riding motorcycles and ATVs, the spokeswoman said. No information was provided about a motive.

The shooting occurred in a mixed residential and industrial area just west of Interstate 95, several blocks north of Sunrise Boulevard, just northeast of Dillard High School.

Multiple residents called 911 and police were also alerted to the shooting from ShotSpotter, an audio listening device that sends alerts to police when it records the sound of gunshots.

Detectives encourage anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or who may have additional information about the suspect(s) involved to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or Detective Jason Wood at (954) 828-5344.

