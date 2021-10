Posey went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks. Posey drew a walk with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to collect his 51st RBI of the campaign before coming around to score on a Joe Mantiply wild pitch. With the Giants holding a two-game lead over the Dodgers for the National League West crown, Posey could be rested once or twice in the team's final five contests if San Francisco is able to secure the division title by the end of the week.

