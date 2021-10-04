CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys Tight End Position Means Production in Dallas

By Timm Hamm
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 5 days ago

For many years, the tight end position with the Dallas Cowboys has been one of production and consistency. Some famous names linked to the position with the Cowboys are Mike Ditka, Billy Joe DuPree, Doug Cosbie, Jay Novacek, and most recently, Jason Witten.

Witten played for the Cowboys from 2003-2017, and after a short broadcast career, returned for the 2019 season.

Cowboys fans during that time were treated to the offensive production supplied by Witten that became a staple his entire time in Dallas, to the point that Witten is the career leader in NFL games by a tight end (271 games) and the league's fastest tight end to make 600 receptions (125 games). Witten also ranks second in all-time career receptions (1,228) and receiving yards (13,046) by an NFL tight end.

When Witten retired after the 2017 season, the Cowboys thought they had his replacement in either Blake Jarwin or Dalton Schultz, who were both on the Cowboys roster that season.

Witten returned for one season in 2019, relegating both Jarwin and Schultz to backup roles until Witten left the team for Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

Schultz and Jarwin would battle it out for the starting job. Game 1 of 2020 saw Jarwin tear an ACL opening the door for Schultz.

Schultz exceeded the team's expectations, becoming just the fourth tight end in franchise history to have at least 60 receptions in a regular season (63) while amassing 615 receiving yards and four touchdowns, even though the Cowboys lost their starting quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 5.

The 2021 season saw the return of Jarwin combined with Schultz once again, and the return of offensive production at the tight end position.

In Sunday's win over the then 3-0 Carolina Panthers, a game with potential playoff implications, both Jarwin and Schultz combined for seven catches, 76 yards, and two touchdowns on 11 targets from Prescott.

In the first two games of 2021, against the Buccaneers and Chargers, the Jarwin-Schultz combination accounted for 14 catches on 15 targets for 120 yards.

Against the Eagles in Week 3, Schultz was the team's leading receiver with six catches on seven targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Jarwin contributed two catches for 14 yards on two targets.

Said Jarwin: “We go off each other’s energy. …. It’s fun to watch the other guy out there. When Dalton is out there, I’m excited to see him have all the success.”

Added Schulz: “I’m his biggest fan, and he’s probably mine.”

While the two Cowboys tight ends are building a reputation as offensive producers, they're also gaining trust from Prescott, and trust from the coaching staff and fanbase.

It looks like the tight end position is back in 'Big D,' even if it did take two players to replace future Hall-of-Famer Jason Witten.

