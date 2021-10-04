CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Every time 'The Walking Dead' star Seth Gilliam gets a new script for the show he wonders if it's going to be his character's final episode: 'We are in uncharted territory'

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmVnW_0cG9TzJH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOsC9_0cG9TzJH00
Seth Gilliam is as worried about Father Gabriel as the rest of us on "TWD."

Josh Stringer/AMC

  • Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "The Walking Dead."
  • Seth Gilliam told Insider he always wonders if his character Father Gabriel will die.
  • Gabriel has outlived his comic demise. Gilliam said, "I feel like I'm playing with house money."
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

If you tune into every episode of " The Walking Dead " wondering if it's going to be Father Gabriel's last, you're not the only one.

"When I get a new script, I wonder if it's going to be the last ride for old Father Gabriel, because we are in uncharted territory with the character in the story," Seth Gilliam, who has played Gabriel Stokes on "TWD" since season five, told Insider.

Gabriel has long outlived his comic death on AMC's zombie drama.

In Robert Kirkman's comic of the same name, Gabriel falls from a lookout tower and gets caught upside down in one of the ladder's rungs, violently snapping his ankle. The Whisperers come upon him and Beta finishes the job by opening his stomach.

He's left for the dead to eat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uqgum_0cG9TzJH00
Father Gabriel's comic death occurs in

Skybound/Image Comics

The show has hinted at Gabriel's death many times in the past with nods to his comic death and the tower itself. Season 10, episode 15 was even titled, "The Tower."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRXNs_0cG9TzJH00
Rick spots a man hanging upside down from a ladder being eaten on season eight, episode seven.

AMC, INSIDER composite by Kirsten Acuna

The Whisperers are now long gone on the series so Gabe doesn't have Beta to worry about.

But if Gabriel's death is to come on "TWD," Gilliam may not even learn about it until it's almost about to happen.

"I've heard tales of people not getting the call until they read the script in the past [about their death]. So I'm like, 'Well, that could very much be my fate,'" Gilliam said.

It's usually more typical of one of the show's actors to receive a heads up of their death episode at the top of the season or before reading a script. In the past, Avi Nash and Katelyn Nacon , who were both killed off the series, told Insider they received calls well in advance to let them know of their character's impending demise.

For a moment, Gilliam thought Gabe's time in the apocalypse was coming to an end last September when he received a call from showrunner Angela Kang and "TWD" universe chief Scott Gimple.

"When you get a call from both of them, it's like, 'Well, this really can't be good,'" Gilliam told Insider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpgtP_0cG9TzJH00
Father Gabriel has come a long way since season five of "TWD."

Jace Downs/AMC

Instead, he was learning, along with the rest of the cast , that the show's 11th season would be its final one .

Gilliam told Insider his ideal "TWD" ending would involve Father Gabe "as the last man standing" at the end of the show next year, but he doesn't sound too worried if Gabe eventually bites the dust.

"At this point I feel like I'm playing with house money," Gilliam said. "Anything that happens, I'm like, 'Well, I made it much further than I thought I would anyway.'"

You can follow along with our "TWD" coverage here and read our full conversation with Gilliam here .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Casts Rick's Killer From the Comics

The Walking Dead aims to reveal Sebastian Milton, the killer who guns down Rick Grimes in the comic books. At the end of The Walking Dead issue #191, where Rick's impassioned speech to the survivors prevents a coup from becoming a war, the spoiled son of Commonwealth leader Governor Pamela Milton shoots Rick in his bed for unseating his family from their position of power over the community they helped build. Rick dies in issue #192 when Sebastian shoots him three more times, leaving Rick to reanimate into a walker to be put down by his son Carl Grimes in the penultimate issue of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
NME

‘The Walking Dead’ star responds to emotional reunion in latest episode

The Walking Dead star Lauren Ridloff has spoken about the heartfelt reunion between her character Connie and sister Kelly (Angel Theory) in the latest episode of the show. The season 11 episode, entitled ‘On The Inside’, aired on Sunday (September 26). It features a tearful coming together of Connie and Kelly for the first time since season 10.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Discuss the Season’s Most Terrifying Episode

You expect a fair amount of horror on AMC’s The Walking Dead… But not like this. On this week’s episode, “On The Inside,” and spoilers past this point, we finally reunited with Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll), only for them to be trapped inside a dilapidated house filled with feral cannibals right out of The Hills Have Eyes. They’re pale, fast, crawl on all fours, and constantly popping out of the walls. And it is terrifying.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Kang
Person
Robert Kirkman
Person
Seth Gilliam
Person
Katelyn Nacon
Insider

'The Walking Dead' stars on Sunday's creepy horror episode, 'mixed feelings' about the show ending, and the small suggestion Lauren Ridloff shared to make scenes 'even more scary'

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "The Walking Dead" season 11, episode six, "On the Inside." Lauren Ridloff and Kevin Carroll break down the show's scary episode with Insider. Ridloff made a few suggestions. Both share their thoughts on the final season and tease what's next. Connie is finally back!
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead MVP for this week’s episode On the Inside

The Walking Dead episode “On the Inside” is an outstanding horror-themed episode that has fans talking. It was exciting from the start and carried through for the entire episode. The episode followed Virgil and Connie in their haunted house, Carol, Magna, Rosita and Kelly on their search and rescue mission and Daryl and the Reapers.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best ‘The Walking Dead’ Episodes, Ranked

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of The Walking Dead fans crying about the sad reality that their favorite dystopian drama is coming to an end. For 11 bloody seasons and nearly 200 episodes, we’ve journeyed through the world of walkers, meeting some interesting people along the way. Some people we love to hate, and others we hate to love. One of the impressive feats of this series (aside from spanning 11 years) is the fact that nearly every episode has a significant plot point, character interaction, or memorable moment that will play a key role in the series’ evolution. Since highlighting all of those moments would be a pretty arduous task, let’s look back at just some of the episodes that stood out from the pack.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Twd#Whisperers#Skybound Image Comics
Chicot County News

‘The Walking Dead’: Seth Gilliam Breaks Down Gabriel’s Crisis of Faith

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 7, “Promises Broken.”]. In “Promises Broken,” Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) made a shocking decision: He chose mercy. He chose not to kill a Reaper he came across on a scouting mission, even though he’d promised Maggie (Lauren Cohan) that if he had the opportunity to take one of the baddies out, that he’d take it.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Walking Dead Introduced One Of The Worst Comic Characters As Eugene's 'Stephanie' Mystery Continues

Spoilers below for Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 11, so be warned!. With its latest installment, The Walking Dead edged closer to the end of its final season's first act, with Eugene & Co.'s Commonwealth visit still presenting the characters with far more problems than anything else. Well, at least for Eugene and Princess in particular, since Yumiko and Ezekiel had some fairly pleasant experiences outside the group, with Ezekiel finally getting some proper medical help. And arguably the biggest troublemaker of all entered the picture, with actor Teo Rapp-Olsson taking on the role of Sebastian Milton, easily one of the most nerve-grinding characters in The Walking Dead’s comic book series. And he's already worse than all of the terrible kid characters combined.
EUGENE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
UPI News

8 new 'Walking Dead' episodes coming in February

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- AMC announced the premiere date for the second run of The Walking Dead Season 11 on Friday. Eight new episodes will premiere Feb. 22, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST. A teaser shows Daryl (Norman Reedus) questioning whether their choices even matter anymore. Commonwealth Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) makes her appearance.
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy