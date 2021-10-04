CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Property giant China Evergrande suspends Hong Kong market trading

By Hector RETAMAL
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngEI0_0cG9Twf600
China Evergrande is struggling under a mountain of debt worth more than $300 billion /AFP/File

Embattled property giant China Evergrande on Monday suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange without giving a reason.

The company's stock price has plunged around 80 percent since the start of the year as it teeters on the brink of collapse while struggling under a mountain of debt.

"Trading in the shares of China Evergrande Group will be halted," it said in a statement to the exchange. "Accordingly, all structured products relating to the Company will also be halted from trading at the same time."

Shares in its electric vehicle company, which last week scrapped a proposed Shanghai listing, were not suspended, though they fell six percent in early trade.

Officials at the firm have been struggling to deal with a crisis that has left it more than $300 billion in debt, fuelling fears of a contagion for the wider Chinese economy that some warn could spread globally.

Last week it said it will sell a $1.5 billion stake in a regional Chinese bank to raise much-needed capital, as it struggles to make interest payments to bondholders.

Beijing has stayed silent on the travails of the property empire, but state media has trailed various responses in a nod to the mood towards a private company that grew on a debt binge in the boom years of Chinese real estate.

Authorities have asked local governments to prepare for Evergrande's potential collapse, according to reports, suggesting a major state bailout is unlikely.

The liquidity crunch has triggered public anger and rare protests outside its offices in China as investors and suppliers demand their money back.

The group has admitted to facing "unprecedented challenges" and warned that it may not be able to meet its liabilities.

The country's real estate sector has been under tightened scrutiny in recent months, with regulators announcing caps for three different debt ratios in a scheme dubbed "three red lines" last year.

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Debt Crisis#Real Estate#China Evergrande Group#Company#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan confirms its building missile that could reach Beijing for 1st time

For the first time ever, Taiwanese officials confirmed this week the Taiwanese military is developing a supersonic land-attack cruise missile potentially capable of reaching the Chinese capital city of Beijing. Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng mentioned the missile, known as Yun Feng or “Cloud Peak,” during a joint meeting...
MILITARY
New York Post

After China’s latest aerial taunt, it’s time to arm Taiwan to the teeth

We warned China to stop its incursions into Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone — and the Chinese responded by flying even more aircraft into the zone. The 52 Chinese flights on Monday brought the total for October to 145, already the year’s highest monthly total. The flights have been steadily increasing...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
China
CNN

Hong Kong developer quits the stock market as Evergrande fallout spreads

Hong Kong(CNN Business) Chinese Estates Holdings plans to go private after its stock was slammed by fallout from the crisis at Evergrande. its shares plunge as much as 44% this year to their lowest level in nearly two decades as Evergrande teetered on the edge of collapse. Chinese Estates is the second largest shareholder in Evergrande after founder and chairman Xu Jiayin.
MARKETS
Metro International

Taiwan president warns of ‘catastrophic’ consequences if it falls to China

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan falling to China would trigger “catastrophic” consequences for peace in Asia, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a piece for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday, and if threatened Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself. Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its sovereign territory,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

China is threatening the island of Taiwan with nuclear bombers - how worried should we be?

A sudden surge of Chinese sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone has raised alarm about whether the drums of war are beating louder across the Taiwan Strait. A record-breaking 56 Chinese warplanes flew close to the island’s airspace on Monday, following 93 similar flights over the weekend. The latest mission included 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers in the vicinity of the uninhabited Pratas islands claimed by both Taiwan and China.
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. suspends authority to ship nuclear materials to China's CGN

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. nuclear power regulator last month suspended the shipment of radioactive materials and a hydrogen isotope used in reactors to China's largest state-owned nuclear company, CGN, reflecting Washington's concerns about the country's buildup of atomic weapons. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in the order,...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Unrest might erupt in China as govt tightens restrictions on migration

Ottawa [China], October 5 (ANI): The social unrest might erupt among rural millions in China due to tough rules set in place by the Chinese government to make it nearly impossible for rural migrants to acquire permits to shift to megacities, a Canada-based think tank said citing a report. In...
POLITICS
USNI News

Japan Making Moves to Deter Chinese Aggression, Panel Says

Japan’s view that its security is “inextricable tied” to Taiwan’s has gone from words to actions, as Tokyo for the first time is participating in exercises to deter Chinese aggression, an expert in Asia-Pacific affairs said Monday. “Beijing has to make an estimate of U.S. and Japanese will” to defend...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Taiwan asks Australia to help prepare for war as China steps up harassment

Taiwan’s foreign minister warned the island would “fight to the end” in the event of Chinese invasion as it appealed to Australia for help planning for war. It came as Beijing flew dozens of warplanes towards the island in its largest such sortie to date and British warships re-entered the South China Sea in defiance of warnings from China against foreign deployments in the contested waters.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy