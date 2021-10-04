CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, NY

SPOTTED: Chalk the Walk art contest along the Rail Trail

By Jim Franco
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136WkN_0cG9TvmN00

DELMAR — The annual Chalk the Walk art contest was hosted by the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy and the Art on the Rail Trail Committee on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Seasoned and burgeoning artists alike purchased a 3-foot by 3-foot square on the Rail Trail behind the Stewart’s Shop and the Veteran’s Memorial on Delaware Avenue with the proceeds supporting future murals and artwork along the Rail Trail.

The public can vote for the winners on social media by clicking here.

Following the art contest, County Executive Dan McCoy unveiled the latest murals that are part of a public safety awareness campaign at the Slingerlands trailhead of the Rail Trail, at 839 Kenwood Ave.

“One of my signature achievements as has been finishing the Albany County Rail Trail and enhancing it every year to make it a place where the community can come together for exercise, art, entertainment and more.” McCoy said. “And these new murals are a way for us to beautify the Rail Trail, while highlighting the importance of making it a safer place for everyone – no matter their age or mode of transportation – to enjoy.”

If you are viewing this on a news app or would like to see a gallery of the photos click here.

