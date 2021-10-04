CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'TWD' star says Father Gabriel would call out Pope's 'bullsh--' on the show if they meet: 'You're a false prophet'

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ezKM_0cG9Tute00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpgtP_0cG9Tute00
Father Gabriel would not be a fan of Pope.

Jace Downs/AMC

  • Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "The Walking Dead."
  • Seth Gilliam tells Insider how his character, Father Gabriel, would really feel about Pope.
  • Gilliam says Pope's religious beliefs are "bullshit" and says nothing he's doing is "God-like."
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Father Gabriel wouldn't have time for Pope's shenanigans if the two ever met on " TWD ."

When asked what "The Walking Dead's" resident holy man, Gabriel, would think of Pope's rather extreme philosophies of God on the series, Seth Gilliam didn't mince words.

"I think that Father Gabriel will find it as just a whole lot of bullshit," Gilliam told Insider of what Father Gabe would make of Ritchie Coster's villainous leader of the Reapers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08U6uh_0cG9Tute00
Ritchie Coster was introduced on "TWD" in season 11 as "Pope."

Josh Stringer/AMC

"You're just another self-absorbed narcissistic human being," Gilliam said of Pope. "This is not Godly behavior. This is not God-like in its message, in its intention. You're a false prophet."

Pope convinced his military family that they all survived early on in the apocalypse because God chose them to survive.

So far this season, we've seen Pope lock Daryl and Leah in a burning room to see if they could escape. We've also seen him throw a man into a fire alive. Both were in the name of God.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNh0A_0cG9Tute00
Pope has a unique understanding of God in the zombie apocalypse. Here, he explains his beliefs to Daryl.

AMC

Though Pope really seems to believe everything he's saying, it's a convenient way for the Reaper leader to justify whatever he wants to accomplish, no matter the cost.

Ever since Coster's introduction, fans have wanted to see Father Gabriel and Pope share an exchange about their differing religious beliefs.

Gilliam told Insider it's something he wanted, too.

A showdown between the two would definitely be an interesting one.

Gabriel's faith in God has been a bit shaken of late and has taken him down a darker path. He seems to have lost a lot of his connection with God. After convincing Mays (Robert Patrick) how people are capable of more than just killing one another, Gabriel shockingly murdered the man in cold blood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mc7j3_0cG9Tute00
Father Gabriel killed Mays (Robert Patrick) with Aaron's arm on season 10, episode 19.

AMC

On Sunday's episode of "TWD," Gabriel was taken aback when he saw a different Reaper devout in his faith, appearing to connect to God in a way Gabe hasn't in a long time. Instead of killing the Reaper, Gabe hesitated, and ultimately let him live.

Gilliam told Insider Gabe was "confounded" in that moment "by someone who seems to still have the fervor for God that [Father Gabriel] has kind of lost."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESH9r_0cG9Tute00
Father Gabriel sees Mancea (left), one of Pope's men, on season 11, episode 7 of "TWD."

Josh Stringer/AMC

Perhaps Pope is some extreme version of what Gabriel could become if he continues down his current path.

Now that Gabe, Maggie, and Negan are descending on Pope's people with a massive group of walkers, we'll have to wait to see if a meeting between the two may come to fruition.

You can follow along with our "TWD" coverage here and read our longer Q&A with Gilliam here .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Desiring God

Every Father’s Calling

We live in a perilous age. What Christian parents haven’t worried about the world they are sending their children into?. Depravity is widely praised and promoted. Moral order has been turned on its head. Many good customs and institutions, once taken for granted in our society, have crumbled into dust. We have to fight many times harder than our parents and grandparents to defend even the most basic of moral truths. Our increasingly secular society, however, should lead us not to despair, but to greater vigilance in how we raise our children.
RELIGION
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Casts Rick's Killer From the Comics

The Walking Dead aims to reveal Sebastian Milton, the killer who guns down Rick Grimes in the comic books. At the end of The Walking Dead issue #191, where Rick's impassioned speech to the survivors prevents a coup from becoming a war, the spoiled son of Commonwealth leader Governor Pamela Milton shoots Rick in his bed for unseating his family from their position of power over the community they helped build. Rick dies in issue #192 when Sebastian shoots him three more times, leaving Rick to reanimate into a walker to be put down by his son Carl Grimes in the penultimate issue of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ritchie Coster
Person
Seth Gilliam
Person
Robert Patrick
IndieWire

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer: HBO Max Doc Goes Beyond the Headlines of Ill-Fated Star

“Clueless” and “8 Mile” star Brittany Murphy’s sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32 rocked Hollywood. Much speculation followed as to the cause of her death at a young age, while it was eventually ruled as an accident. A new HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” aims to go beyond the headlines to explore the screen icon’s life and death. The two-part series premieres on the streaming platform October 14. Watch the trailer below. Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max: “A beloved Hollywood starlet known for a number of iconic roles – gone at 32 years old....
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

How Bull Wrote Out Benny in Season 6 Premiere After Freddy Rodriguez's Exit

The TAC team has lost another member. Three years after Bull wrote out hacker Cable McCrory (as a fatality in a bridge collapse), the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere revealed that Benny Colón (played by original cast member Freddy Rodriguez) had also bid the team adieu, though on less tragic terms. “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome, singing ‘Mi Amore’ to his Italian bride,” Marrisa (Geneva Carr) reminded the gang at a karaoke bar, when some called for Benny’s channeling of Kenny Loggins. “True love won’t be denied,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) affirmed after Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) marveled that Benny had moved...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Prophet#False Prophet#Twd
The Independent

Doctor Who star Freema Agyeman says she ‘didn’t anticipate’ racist abuse for playing first Black companion

Freema Agyeman has said that she hadn’t anticipated the racist abuse she received for being the first Black companion on Doctor Who.The British actor played Martha Jones in the BBC sci-fi series opposite David Tennant’s Doctor, following Billie Piper’s departure from the show.Martha, who is in love with the Doctor, eventually leaves the Tardis on her own accord, with Agyeman returning for a number of episodes in the following series after joining Torchwood.Speaking at Ofcom’s Diversity in Broadcasting event as part of National Inclusion Week, Agyeman said that her time on Doctor Who had been “good and bad” but...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Ordered at Netflix, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp to Return

Netflix has ordered “That ’90s Show,” a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show,” Variety has learned. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, are set to return in “That ’90s Show.” Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original. In the new series, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the...
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: John McCook Kills It On B&B

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that John McCook (Eric Forrester) has been part of the cast from the first episode in 1987. The three-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee is currently delivering some of the best performances of his great career. Eric’s heartfelt admission to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye)...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

FBI: Most Wanted Star Confirms Exit After Season 3 Premiere

Following the three-part crossover between CBS shows FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and new spinoff series FBI: International, one star of the franchise has announced they're no longer returning to the series. Actor Kellan Lutz, who has been with the series since its backdoor pilot back in 2019 aired during the flagship FBI, took to social media to confirm that his time with the show had come to an end. In the crossover event, Lutz's character was shot and returned to his family to recuperate. Fans shouldn't worry too much thoug has the series is leaving the door open for him to return, and Lutz seems to be willing to reprise eventually.
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy