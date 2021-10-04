CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Billions’ Bids Farewell to Longtime Cast Member; Season 6 With Corey Stoll to Premiere in January

By Cynthia Littleton
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WH5wY_0cG9Ts8C00

SPOILER ALERT : Do not read if you have not watched “No Direction Home,” the Season 5 finale episode of Showtime drama “ Billions .”

Damian Lewis has signed off of “Billions” after a five-season run as the alpha-male hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod.

The Showtime drama series set in the world of billionaires and global high-finance has already been renewed for a sixth season. Production is under way with Corey Stoll’s Mike Prince character taking center stage alongside Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades and Maggie Siff’s Wendy Rhoades. Daniel Breaker has been upped to series regular for Season 6 in his role as Scooter, Prince’s ever-scheming chief of staff.

Lewis’ status on future “Billions” seasons had been unclear until Sunday night, when the long-delayed Season 5 finale, “No Direction Home,” finally aired. In the end, Lewis’ Axelrod, once again under the gun from law enforcement, escapes in cloak-and-dagger fashion with a hoard of money to Switzerland to avoid prosecution in New York.

Showtime confirmed that Lewis will no longer be a series regular going forward, but producers hold out the possibility of the character returning to the “Billions” universe one day. Season 6 is set to premiere Jan. 23 as “Billions” seeks to keep up its momentum after a more than yearlong, pandemic-induced delay between the airing of the first seven episodes of Season 5 in 2020 and the final five installments that were shot earlier this year and rolled out starting on Sept. 5.

“Billions” is the second long-running drama that Lewis has helped launch for Showtime. The British actor went straight from his Emmy-winning, three-season run as the tortured U.S. Marine Corp. Sgt. Nicholas Brody on “Homeland,” from 2011 to 2013, into development on “Billions,” which premiered in January 2016.

“This is not the first time I have said goodbye to Damian Lewis,” said Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of entertainment. “What a testament to his talent that he inhabited two wildly different characters — Axe and Brody — on two of our most successful series — ‘Billions’ and ‘Homeland’ — and made them both so iconic. He is an extraordinary actor and I hope there will be a third time.”

Brian Koppelman and David Levien, “Billions” co-creators, showrunners and executive producers, echoed Levine’s praise for Lewis’ performance as the character at the heart of the series. Lewis experienced a personal tragedy in April when his wife, actor Helen McCrory, died at age 52 . The fact that Lewis was shooting his final scenes on “Billions” — at least for now — made the finale all that much more emotional for the entire company.

“You can see how hard that all was in the show,” Levien said. “There was no hiding the feeling that we were saying goodbye,” Koppelman added.

Stoll joined “Billions” in Season 5 as Mike Prince, another self-made billionaire who was a rival for Axelrod. Stoll’s character represents the new breed of ultra-wealthy individuals who aim to burnish their legacy with socially responsible and green investments and grand philanthropic gifts.

The shift in perspective to Prince allows “Billions” to stay current with trends in private equity and global investing. The real-world focus on the growing wealth gap and the gains that the 1% have made during the turmoil of the pandemic sets up fertile ground for the show to explore in Season 6 and beyond.

“The show has been asking the question as we go forward — is there such a thing as a beneficent billionaire, or are they by their very nature agents of harm?” Koppelman told Variety . “Are you automatically a monster or can you use your money in ways that add to the utility of the world?”

Here is the Season 6 “Billions” trailer released by Showtime on the heels of Sunday’s Season 5 finale:

(Pictured: Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod in “Billions”)

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘The Rookie’ Bids Farewell To Original Cast Member

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about the Season 4 premiere of The Rookie. The Rookie has said farewell to Officer Jackson West. Played by original cast member Titus Makin Jr., the character was killed off in Sunday night’s Season 4 premiere. The Season 3 finale saw Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Jackson West being kidnapped by Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz (Camille Guaty). The opening scene of the Season 4 premiere saw Lopez and West being forced into getaway cars and Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) and others reviewing the security camera footage. Jackson, filmed from behind, was seen struggling...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order Season 21: Which Veteran Cast Members Must Return for Revival?

Eleven years after unceremoniously cancelling Law & Order, NBC announced on Tuesday that it is bringing back the original seres (aka “the mothership”) for a 21st season. What the network did not divulge, however, is which members of the storied drama’s rotating ensemble will be appearing in the revival — although, as we reported, preliminary talks are already underway with a handful of franchise vets. Law & Order underwent a myriad of cast changes during its 20-season run. Surviving cast members with the longest tenure include S. Epatha Merkerson as Lt. Anita Van Buren (seasons 4–20), Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy (seasons 5–20) and Jesse L....
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Rookie' Loses Fan-Favorite Cast Member in Season 4 Premiere

The Rookie's fourth season kicked off with a shock Sunday when fan-favorite character Jackson West met a grisly end, being shot in the back by one of Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz's hitmen in the premiere. Jackson, played by Titus Makin Jr., has been a main cast member on The Rookie since the ABC show premiered in 2018, and while there were hints that his character could be facing a potential exit, fans are still reeling from the sudden loss.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Damian Lewis Exits ‘Billions’ After 5 Seasons; Season 6 To Debut In January

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details of the Billions Season 5 finale that debuted on streaming early this morning and on Showtime tonight Damian Lewis has exited Showtime’s Billions. With his very rich Bobby Axelrod on the run in Switzerland from the legal claws of Paul Giamatti’s Empire State Attorney General, Emmy winner Lewis ended his five season run on the Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin-created, high finance drama with a smile tonight. After years of staying just one step ahead of the law and a big loss, Axelrod also saw nearly all his considerable fortune gone as he...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TVLine

Billions Shocker: Damian Lewis Exits in Finale — Who Is Replacing Him for Season 6 Premiering in January?

Bobby Axelrod has cashed out. Emmy winner Damian Lewis ended his five-season Billions run in the Showtime drama’s season finale on Sunday night. In the finale, Bobby went on the lam in Switzerland to escape the legal reach of Paul Giamatti’s State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades. Said Axelrod to rival billionaire Mike Prince (played by Corey Stoll), who now owns all his companies: “So this is what it is to lose.” The billionaire-driven Showtime series has already been renewed for a sixth season (watch the full trailer above), in which Stoll’s Prince will take the lead as a new series regular. On the heels...
TV SERIES
Decider

When Will ‘Billions’ Season 6 Premiere on Showtime?

I can’t wait to watch the season finale of Billions. Last week’s episode concluded with the recently-formed “let’s get Axe” coterie (Chuck, Kate, Mike Prince, and Taylor) deploying their deliciously diabolical scheme to trap Axe. The penultimate episode of Season 5 ended with Axe, perhaps for the first time, potentially facing significant jail time. Wags asked “What do you want us to do?” and a flustered Axe responded “I have no fucking idea.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Levien
Person
Helen Mccrory
Person
Brian Koppelman
Person
Damian Lewis
Person
Maggie Siff
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Daniel Breaker
Person
Corey Stoll
blackfilm.com

‘Billions’ Returns For Season Six On January 23; Watch The Trailer

Showtime has announced that season six of the hit drama series, Billions, will return on Sunday, January 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. On the heels of the shocking season five finale, season six returns with the main cast including; Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, Daniel Breaker (Girls5eva). Breaker, stars as Scooter, the brilliant and locked down Chief of Staff of Michael Prince (Stoll). Stoll has been upped to series regular for season six.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Billions Star Exiting Series Ahead of Season 6 Premiere

Damian Lewis will not return for the upcoming sixth season of Billions, making the newly-aired season five finale his character's swan song. Details of that finale to follow, so if you haven't seen it yet, and plan to, this is your chance to leave. Lewis played Bobby Axelrod, who lost most of his fortune and control of his companies in season five, but who remains on the run in Switzerland, living comfortably out of the reach of the American legal system in spite of those setbacks. Axelrod's ending is a bit bittersweet, because while he took some heavy losses in the fifth season, he's still managed to stay ahead of the law, and will presumably be living out his days in relative comfort.
TV SERIES
Collider

Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen on What Fans Would Be Surprised to Learn About the Making of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

With director Alan Taylor’s The Many Saints of Newark now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke to Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen about making the prequel film to HBO’s hit crime drama, The Sopranos. During the interview they talked about how they each got ready for their roles, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, what it was like shooting two weeks of nothing but funeral scenes, how Magnussen originally auditioned to be another character, and more.
NEWARK, NJ
Glamour

Corey Stoll Knows You Recognize His Face: ‘Look Me Up’

About midway through my interview with Corey Stoll, he was approached by a woman in the middle of Prospect Park. “I ran and ran back to see who you are…. Where are you from?” I could hear her ask over the phone with a thick Brooklyn accent, to which he replied with a laugh, “New York. I'm from here.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longtime Cast Member#Premiere#Showtime#Scooter#British#U S Marine Corp#Sgt
Variety

Steve Carell to Star in FX Limited Series ‘The Patient’ From ‘The Americans’ Duo Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg

Steve Carell is set to star in the limited series “The Patient” at FX, which hails from “The Americans” team Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. FX has ordered ten half-hour episodes of the series. The show is described as a psychological thriller about psychotherapist Alexander Strauss (Carell), who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Fields and Weisberg will write and executive produce the series, with...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Ordered at Netflix, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp to Return

Netflix has ordered “That ’90s Show,” a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show,” Variety has learned. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, are set to return in “That ’90s Show.” Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original. In the new series, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the...
TV SERIES
NYLON

Meet The 3 New Cast Members Joining 'SNL' This Season

NBC’s Saturday Night Live is gearing up for its fall premiere with a slew of changes to its cast. The iconic late-night sketch show is famous for launching the careers of up-and-coming talent, it looks like this year may be no exception — joining the cast for the first time are comedians Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

The Boys Season 3 Announces Even More Cast Members

The Boys Season 3 Announces Even More Cast Members. Production on The Boys season 3 wrapped almost a month ago, but the series still has a few new cast members to announce. Deadline brings word that the upcoming episodes will feature Frances Turner, Kristin Booth, and Jack Doolan in recurring roles.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Switzerland
Deadline

‘Our Kind Of People’: Melissa De Sousa & McKinley Freeman Join Fox Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa De Sousa (The Best Man franchise) and McKinley Freeman (Titans, Queen Sugar) are set for recurring roles opposite Morris Chestnut and Yaya DaCosta in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. The role reunites De Sousa with Chestnut, with whom she stars in The Best Man franchise. Joe Morton also stars in the series. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series written by Gist takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold...
TV SERIES
Variety

Amazon Releases New ‘The Wheel of Time’ Clip, Adds Three to Season 2 Cast (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television released a new clip from “The Wheel of Time” and announced Ceara Coveney, Natasha O’Keeffe and Meera Syal will join the cast as series regulars in Season 2. Based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in an epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful all-female organization called Aes Sedai, embarks on an adventure with five men and women — with one prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

35K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy