CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, AL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Jefferson, Marion, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette; Jefferson; Marion; Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in central Alabama Walker County in central Alabama Southeastern Marion County in northwestern Alabama Northeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jasper, Winfield, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Carbon Hill, Adamsville, Graysville, Parrish, Oakman, Glen Allen, West Jefferson, Kansas, Nauvoo, Gu-Win, Eldridge, Gorgas, Gorgas Steam Plant, Beloit and Burnwell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, AL
City
Nauvoo, AL
City
Adamsville, AL
City
Cordova, AL
City
Parrish, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Oakman, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Walker County, AL
City
Carbon Hill, AL
City
Marion, AL
City
West Jefferson, AL
County
Marion County, AL
City
Fayette, AL
City
Glen Allen, AL
County
Fayette County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Jefferson, AL
City
Winfield, AL
City
Eldridge, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Gorgas Steam Plant#Burnwell
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy