Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Jefferson, Marion, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette; Jefferson; Marion; Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in central Alabama Walker County in central Alabama Southeastern Marion County in northwestern Alabama Northeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jasper, Winfield, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Carbon Hill, Adamsville, Graysville, Parrish, Oakman, Glen Allen, West Jefferson, Kansas, Nauvoo, Gu-Win, Eldridge, Gorgas, Gorgas Steam Plant, Beloit and Burnwell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED