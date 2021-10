The ‘SNL’ season opening monologue also served as a Wilson family reunion, as the host brought his two brothers along and they were shown in the audience!. Owen Wilson, 52, hosted the season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live! The Wedding Crashers actor brought the laughs and his family off the top with his hilarious opening monologue. Owen mentioned how wonderful it was to host the first show of season 47. “It is wonderful to be here around people again! I’ve got my two brothers here,” he said, as his older and younger brothers Andrew, 57, and Luke, 50, were shown sitting in the audience!

