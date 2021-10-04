CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact decision for Cubs: Embrace Ian or play Happ-less

ST. LOUIS — By the time the Cubs took the field for the final game of one of the franchise’s most bizarre seasons Sunday, only one man remained standing from the first lineup of the season. The fact that it was Ian Happ would have defied anybody’s best guess, never...

cenlanow.com

Umpire provides explanation for wild play in Cardinals-Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Umpire Bill Miller provided an explanation Monday for a wild sequence during St. Louis’ 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs that added another layer of drama to the Cardinals’ 16th straight win. A request was made for an explanation after Sunday’s game, but a spokesman for the...
MLB
CBS Chicago

Happ Drives In 2-Run Homer, Cubs Top St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ian Happ drove a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning to sour what could be Jon Lester’s final career start, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Lester, 37, hasn’t declared whether he intends to come back for a 17th season. The left-hander pitched for the Cubs for six seasons, including the 2016 World Series team. Happ drove a 2-0 pitch from Luis Garcia over the center-field wall for his career-high 25th home run of the season. The blast made a winner out of Jason Adam, who pitched a perfect eighth. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MLB
fangraphs.com

Ian Happ Found His Hitting Stroke a Little Too Late

During last year’s shortened season, Ian Happ led all Chicago Cubs batters with a 130 wRC+ and 1.9 WAR. It was a strong followup to his 2019 breakout season and it looked like Happ had established himself as an integral part of the core of Chicago’s roster. Unfortunately, he got off to an extremely slow start this year. He blasted a home run in the third game of the season, but collected just nine other hits the rest of April. Heading into the All-Star break, he was hitting a paltry .183/.296/.330, good for a 74 wRC+. His early-season struggles weren’t the main reason behind the Cubs collapse this year, but they certainly didn’t help the team’s cause.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Willson Contreras could be playing his last games in Chicago

The Chicago Cubs kicked off a full-scale rebuild – or a re-tooling if you ask the front office – at the July trade deadline, trading Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant, among others, in a flurry of moves. Two-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras is now the only position player left from the 2016 World Series team. But with less than a week left in the season, it’s very possible Contreras is playing his final games in a Cubs uniform.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cardinals 8, Cubs 5: Can’t anybody here play this game?

This has been a difficult Cubs season filled with many, many losses. It took until now, though, before I was disgusted with one of those losses. The Cubs’ poor play in the eighth and ninth innings ruined what might have been a solid victory over the Cardinals; instead, it was another dispiriting defeat, 8-5, and the Cardinals have now won 15 in a row.
MLB
Daily Herald

Happ's home run caps comeback as Cubs stun Cardinals 6-5

ST. LOUIS -- Ian Happ drove a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning to sour what could be Jon Lester's final career start, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 Saturday night. Lester, 37, hasn't declared whether he intends to come back for a 17th season....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Wrigley Field#Cardinals
cubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (10/2/21): Cubs 6, Cardinals 5 – Happ Bomb Gives Cubs Win in 9th

Ian Happ sent the Cards fans home unhappy with his two-out 9th inning blast to put the Cubs on top for good 6-5 on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. The Cubs only scored on two hits, but boy oh boy were they big ones. Trayce Thompson went deep for the second night in a row as he started the Cubs scoring with a bang on a 5th inning grand slam off old buddy Jon Lester. While Lester had been rolling to that point, staked to a 1-0 lead in the 1st thanks to a Harrison Bader solo shot, Thompson basically spelled the end of his night as he got just one more out before departing.
MLB
bleachernation.com

The End is Nigh, Happ’s Blast, Cubs Records, NL Hirings and Firings, and Other Cubs Bullets

The final day of the regular season is here (well, barring some added chaos). For the Chicago Cubs, that means the end of the 2021 line, from freezing cold open to COVID outbreak conclusion and every ugly, beautiful, exasperating, fun thing that came in between. More soon-ish on the season that was. Might take a minute to unpack. Until then, beat the dang Cardinals today.
MLB
bleachernation.com

The Surprising Corners of the Infield, the Very Nice Debuts, Happ, Muncy, Roster, and Other Cubs Bullets

The Chicago Cubs season – one marked by disappointments and unexpected change – wrapped just before our server wound up dealing with some disappointing issues and unexpected change. Gotta love that synchronicity! NOT! That is to say, if you notice any site problems today (pages won’t load, parts of pages don’t load, things look wrong, it won’t connect via HTTPS, it won’t automatically add the ‘www’, etc.), please let me know. We’ve had to completely update how folks are connecting to our server, and I expect a lot of hiccups in the process. One tip for those of you who have the site bookmarked: update your bookmark to the full, formal, official address thingy: “https://www.bleachernation.com”. Sorry/thanks.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Rizzo follows Schwarber with HR in Wild Card Game

The last time Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo hit home runs in the same postseason game, Schwarber's landed atop the right field video board at Wrigley Field as the Cubs finished their NLDS win over the Cardinals. Six years later, they did it again, only wearing opposite uniforms Tuesday night...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Iapoce 9th Cubs hitting coach sent packing in 10 years

Anthony Iapoce, the hitting coach brought back to the Cubs organization to help fix an offense Theo Epstein said “broke” after the 2018 season, was fired this week after his three years on the job. Iapoce, who was a key minor-league instructor when many of the hitters in the recent...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs name Davis, Herz minors player, pitcher of year

The Cubs named prospects Brennen Davis and DJ Herz their minor league player and pitcher of the year on Thursday. Davis, 21, put together a breakout campaign across three levels, batting .260/.375/.494 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 RBIs in 99 games between Single-A South Bend, Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Let us now praise the White Sox bleachers. A world unto itself, and a little crazy this year.

The bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Field stretch from Section 160 to Section 164. Relatively minor real estate. About 2,500 seats in a ballpark that holds 40,615. I used to think of the bleachers as stretching from the Kids Zone in left field to the giant Goose Island goose in right, the length of the outfield, but technically, the bleachers are those rows of green benches in left, between the ...
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
