CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Rockford man dead after I-90 crash

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJVJp_0cG9SBMq00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man is dead after crashing into another vehicle early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash on I-90 in Boone County around 3:20 a.m. Police said that two vehicles were involved.

A Honda Civic, driven by 36-year-old Adrian Reyes Marin, reportedly crashed into a Volvo truck tractor. Police said that the Civic struck the rear of the truck tractor, hit an embankment, and rolled over.

Marin and the passenger in the car were taken to the hospital. Marin passed away at the hospital, while the passenger has non-life threatening injuries. The other vehicle’s driver and passenger are reportedly okay.

Police had to shut down the road for hours. They are investigating why Marin’s car crashed into the truck.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Accidents
Rockford, IL
Cars
Boone County, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Sports
Boone County, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Rockford, IL
Traffic
County
Boone County, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Update: Janesville teen found after a month

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — After a month of being missing, 18-year-old Dashun Wheeler has been found and returned home safely. Janesville police said that on September 5th, Wheeler was reported missing by family after not having contact with them for a month. Wheeler’s friends said that they had not seen him for several weeks before […]
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 90#Traffic Accident#Illinois State Police#Honda#Volvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Best counties to retire to in Illinois

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Roscoe felon arrested on gun, drug trafficking charges

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — In an early morning raid, police arrested a convicted felon, Xzavior Smith, 22, on gun and drug trafficking charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement agents took Smith into custody Thursday morning. Roscoe Police, Beloit Police, Freeport Police, Stephenson County Sheriff and the FBI participated in Smith’s capture. […]
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

787
Followers
321
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy