Rockford man dead after I-90 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man is dead after crashing into another vehicle early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash on I-90 in Boone County around 3:20 a.m. Police said that two vehicles were involved.

A Honda Civic, driven by 36-year-old Adrian Reyes Marin, reportedly crashed into a Volvo truck tractor. Police said that the Civic struck the rear of the truck tractor, hit an embankment, and rolled over.

Marin and the passenger in the car were taken to the hospital. Marin passed away at the hospital, while the passenger has non-life threatening injuries. The other vehicle’s driver and passenger are reportedly okay.

Police had to shut down the road for hours. They are investigating why Marin’s car crashed into the truck.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.