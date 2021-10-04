CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police investigating after a shooting between vehicles on South University

By John Kushmaul
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEbZa_0cG9RRHR00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 5900 block of South University this afternoon.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was disrupted after witnesses reported seeing gunfire that injured one person and damaged a silver car.

Witnesses believe the gunfire came from another vehicle, which left the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Little Rock, AR
Cars
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Cars
FOX 16 News

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond. Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police accuse Simpkins […]
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South University#Police#Vehicles#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

683
Followers
284
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy