Little Rock police investigating after a shooting between vehicles on South University

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 5900 block of South University this afternoon.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was disrupted after witnesses reported seeing gunfire that injured one person and damaged a silver car.

Witnesses believe the gunfire came from another vehicle, which left the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.