Pima County, AZ

Deputies investigate crash involving motorcycle on Mt. Lemmon Highway

By KGUN 9 On Your Side
 5 days ago
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Mt. Lemmon Highway Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the crash near milepost 7 on Mt. Lemmon Highway, PCSD says. The road will be closed until further notice.

#Motorcycle Crash#Lemmon#Mobile Devices#Accident#Pcsd#Collision#Firetv#Appletv
