‘Six’ Broadway Review: The Real Housewives of Henry VIII Put on a Show
By Robert Hofler
TheWrap
5 days ago
The COVID-19 pandemic dealt “Six” a particularly cruel blow. The pop musical was to make its Broadway debut at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on March 12, 2020, when, just hours before curtain, New York declared a state of emergency and banned all gatherings of more than 500 people. The show,...
The day the pandemic shut down Broadway was supposed to be opening night for the new musical "Six." A year and a half year, the actress playing the six wives of Henry VIII finally got back on stage; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
Broadway performances all over the New York theater district are starting back up again after a year and a half of COVID-19 pandemic closures. There are currently six musical productions (four new, two revivals) set to open this fall. Could we see any of them contend at next year’s Tony Awards? Let’s take a look at the plot of each musical as well as some of the awards history of their creators, actors, and creative teams, plus the opening and closing dates (where applicable).
“Six” (previews begin September 17;...
“Remember us from PBS?,” Catherine of Aragon (the excellent Adrianna Hicks) cheekily asks the audience early on at the extremely entertaining “Six,” even though I doubt if many of the folks sitting inside the Brooks Atkinson Theatre are actually old enough to recall the classic 1970 miniseries “The Six Wives of Henry VIII.”
Fresh off the 2021 Tony Awards, there’s buzz on Broadway, and it’s a fun time to head into New York to catch a show now that theater is back. The only problem is trying to decide just which show to see. Many Broadway productions already have returned from the long,...
I was all set to review Six when Broadway went dark on March 12, 2020. It’s been frustrating to sit on my opinion. To be sure, there was more to worry about than whatever the hell I thought of this bouncy London import in which Henry VIII’s half-dozen ex-wives sing their fates in pop songs. Okay, I’ve had 19 months to refine my critical estimation, which is: Uh…it’s kinda fun?
There's an excitement in the air as you walk into the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to see "Six the Musical." And when you make it to your seat, that only intensifies. You feel like you are about to see a concert — maybe Beyoncé or Dua Lipa or Rihanna. Many have...
I first wrote this review 19 months ago. On March 12, 2020, the giddy new pop musical Six — about the six wives of Henry VIII, reimagined as a glam pop-ballad-belting girl group — was set to open on Broadway in a transfer from London. Then, just hours before curtain, Broadway shut its doors. By the time Six reopened for rehearsal in August 2021, all the jewel-toned plastic-and-foil costumes had deteriorated so much that they had to be rebuilt.
What began as a student show in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival has become an international sensation, first on London’s West End, then in regional and touring productions, and now on Broadway, with a post-modern pop-culture take on the women who had the misfortune of being wed to England’s maniacal ignominious Tudor King Henry VIII. In SIX, the concept musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, playing an open-ended run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, the 16th-century Queens have come back to life as a sextet of glittering badass rock stars, singing of their ill-fated lives (“Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived”) from the updated perspective of young 21st-century women embracing fame and girl power.
Aside from a barber...
A musical of tongue-in-cheek divas, this buoyant import delivers what it promises: six irreverent women claiming their place in history, “live in consort” to the visceral beat of a hot band. Hello New York, how’re you doin’? they ask. Remember us from PBS? they sing. It doesn’t seem to matter...
