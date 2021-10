New Hartford, N.Y. — Fearing for her life, a woman jumped from a moving vehicle to escape her boyfriend who had just pointed a gun at her head, police said. The unidentified woman reported that her boyfriend, John J. Linen, Jr., 34, had assaulted her during an argument in his vehicle at about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release issued by the New Hartford Police Department.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO