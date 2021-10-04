Report: 90% vaccination rate maybe needed to safely gather for Christmas, some health experts say

STATEN ISLAND N.Y. — The NYC Administration for Child Services (ACS) hosted its annual Safe Sleep Awareness Fair Thursday at Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC). “Every October we go out in the community and we educate,” said Glenda Smith, an ACS safe sleep educator who joined others in educating the public on the safest way to place a baby in a crib for sleep. “We do education and training every day, but we try to do something extra and special in October with events in each borough.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO