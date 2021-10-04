CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 90% vaccination rate maybe needed to safely gather for Christmas, some health experts say

By Kyle Lawson
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Some medical experts say the nation might have to reach a 90% vaccination rate in order to gather safely during the holiday season. According to a USA Today report: “Now we need 85 to 90% vaccinated against delta,” said Dr. Eric Topol, vice president for research at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, and a national expert on the use of data in medical research.

REDonkulous
5d ago

another good reason to avoid horrible family drama. thank you democratic establishment for another year of family free holiday fun!

