The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: "Promises Broken"
Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) teaches Maggie (Lauren Cohan) a new survival tactic as war with The Reapers looms on The Walking Dead. In Season 11 Episode 7, "Promises Broken," Maggie's Meridian-bound group of Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) continue their mission with a strategy learned from the Whisperers, and Daryl (Norman Reedus) hunts with Leah (Lynn Collins). At a new civilization, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) interviews for an upper-class job while Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his crew — Stephanie (Chelle Ramos), Princess (Paola Lazaro), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) — clear walkers to pay their fines for violating the Commonwealth criminal code.comicbook.com
