Jury finds Covington man guilty of murdering cousin in 2019
COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County jury has found a Covington man guilty of murdering his cousin almost two years ago despite his claim he acted in self-defense. Darnell Depriest, 48, was found guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree Thursday, Sept. 30, in Newton County Superior Court.www.covnews.com
Comments / 0