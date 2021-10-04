CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Jury finds Covington man guilty of murdering cousin in 2019

By Tom Spigolon
Covington News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County jury has found a Covington man guilty of murdering his cousin almost two years ago despite his claim he acted in self-defense. Darnell Depriest, 48, was found guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree Thursday, Sept. 30, in Newton County Superior Court.

