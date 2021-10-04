Brewers: Where Will The Brewers Be Selecting In The 2022 MLB Draft?

For the second postseason in a row, the Milwaukee Brewers will be without one of their best relief pitchers. After Devin Williams lost his fight with a wall, there is a good chance he will not be able to return this season. The original reports were that he could return to the World Series. But by then, the Brewers will have already battled their way through the NLDS and NLCS. If they want to make it to the final series, they will need to figure out who their new 8th inning guy is. It might be hard to plug Williams back in and in the same position.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO