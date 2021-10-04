CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

What is the world’s best airline 2021?

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The aviation industry has faced a lot of challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. But instead of faltering, a lot of airlines all over the world rose to the occasion and used the global health crisis as a jumping-off point to improve the quality of their services, ensuring a safe flight for travelers. But do you know what is the world’s best airline 2021?

geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Six more airlines implement IATA Travel Pass

BOSTON - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that Etihad Airways, Jazeera Airways, Jetstar, Qantas, Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian, will implement IATA Travel Pass in a phased rollout across the airlines’ networks. These five airlines join Emirates Airline as IATA Travel Pass implementation pioneers. The announcement, made on...
TRAVEL
worldairlinenews.com

Skytrax awards Saudia the “world’s most improved airline” in 2021

SAUDIA moves up 26 spots; a 55% improvement in its overall Skytrax ranking of global airlines. Skytrax has announced that SAUDIA is the World’s Most Improved Airline of 2021. This is the second time that SAUDIA has won this award since 2017. That year, the Saudi flag carrier impressively jumped from the 82nd to 51st position, a 40% improvement. This year, however, SAUDIA improved by a stunning 55% and is now 26th in the Skytrax ranking of global airlines.
INDUSTRY
Eater

Noma Named ‘World’s Best Restaurant’ — Again

This story was originally published on April 5, 2017, and has been updated to reflect the 2021 results. Noma, the acclaimed tasting menu restaurant helmed by chef René Redzepi in Copenhagen, landed at No. 1 on the 2021 World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. In 2019, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hainan Airlines#Japan Airlines#Pacific Airlines#Qantas Airways#Best Airline#World
BoardingArea

European Low Cost Airlines: What’s Not To Love?

Larry David always asks “what’s not to love?” whenever someone seems to be surprised that they actually like him. So, I wanted to find out, literally, what “we” as a collective audience don’t love about European low cost carriers, like EasyJet, Ryanair, WizzAir, Jet2 and others. It’s a simple question:...
LIFESTYLE
onemileatatime.com

The World’s 11 Best Flights For Aviation Geeks

As any aviation geek can attest to, sometimes the journey can be even more fun than the destination. Over the years there are many flights I’ve been tempted to take simply because they seem “cool,” for a variety of reasons. Anyway, in this post I wanted to share what I...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

The World’s Airlines Want to Meet in Shanghai Next Year For Their Annual Jamboree… If China Will Let Them in

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) wants to hold its next annual jamboree in Shanghai, China at the request of China Eastern Airlines which is based in the city. IATA director general Willie Walsh said he expected China to be open by next June when the event is scheduled but the country’s zero-COVID strategy could still scupper those plans.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Istanbul Airport Voted One Of The World’s Best

Istanbul’s new airport has been voted one of the world’s best by readers of the renowned magazine Condé Nast. The two-and-a-half-year-old airport was voted number two in the magazine’s recently released ‘World’s Best Airports’ list. This is the second time the airport has reached the number two spot on a top airport list.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
AFP

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India will re-open for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday. The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces, tiger reserves, elephants and beaches had barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 in a strict lockdown when the pandemic took off. But after a horrendous spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of cases has since fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, on Thursday announced a loosening. Tourist visas will be granted for foreigners arriving on charter flights from October 15, and on other flights from November 15, the home ministry said in a statement.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
FodorsTravel

The World’s 20 Best Overwater Bungalows

These trendy and super-luxe oceanfront escapes make for an incredible getaway. There are many ways to escape and enjoy nature—whether on top of the Alps or at the foot of a volcano—but one way that seems to be on everyone’s travel bucket list is staying at an overwater bungalow. These rooms, perched above bodies of water, allow guests to experience nature uniquely by waking up and falling asleep to the sound of the waters below your private quarters. Often these elevated bungalows are found on the white sand beaches of the Maldives, Fiji, and French Polynesia, yet this list of the world’s very best overwater bungalows features surprising spots including Mexico, Switzerland, and Cambodia. With various amenities on offer from plunge pools to rooms with glass bottoms, and even floating breakfasts, check into the top overwater bungalows in the world.
TRAVEL
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

On 20 September, the US government announced an end to its travel ban on UK citizens, with fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed entry from sometime in November.White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed the easing of restrictions, telling The New York Times that he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”It is understood that the US will ease travel restrictions for all foreign nationals who have had two doses of the vaccine at this point, though no official date has been confirmed by the White House.On 4 October,...
TRAVEL
ourcommunitynow.com

The Spirits Masters Announces The World's Best Vodkas

The Global Spirits Masters vodka judging, among the largest blind tastings of vodka, picked 23 brands across various categories as the world’s top vodka expressions. These vodkas were awarded Master medals and scored between 90 and 100 points in the judging by a group of independent experts.
DRINKS
theaureview.com

Explore the virtual world of Japan’s best art

In recent times, seeing some of the world’s finest pieces of art in the flesh has been impossible. However, you can still travel to Japan (virtually), thanks to the ‘Japan Cultural Expo VIRTUAL PLATFORM’, a platform that will change how we experience the country’s fascinating art scene. This new platform...
ENTERTAINMENT
Crain's Chicago Business

Where Alinea lands on world's-best list

(Bloomberg) — The best restaurant in the world is Noma. Once again. The establishment in Copenhagen has won the award four times in the past. The world’s most famous restaurant was number two on the 2019 list, and achieved the 2021 ranking although it spent almost as much time in 2020 operating as an outdoor burger joint as it did a fine dining restaurant. Noma re-opened on June 1, with a menu of summery, nature-evoking dishes like stuffed zucchini with bee larvae. In September, Noma was also awarded 3 Michelin stars for the first time.
RESTAURANTS
Bakery and Snacks

The search is on for the world’s best Scotch Pie

Scottish Bakers has confirmed the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is back in full swing after its COVID-impacted hiatus, and is calling for entries to root out pie perfection. Thanks to the pandemic, the competition curtailed efforts to find new ‘blood’, instead focussing on singling out the ultimate champion from...
FOOD & DRINKS
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy