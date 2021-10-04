TLC Tour Dates Rescheduled Due to T-Boz Suffering Allergic Reaction
TLC’s T-Boz recently suffered an allergic reaction that caused a few hiccups in their current CrazySexyCool tour. The raspy-voiced singer born Tionne Watkins also suffers from sickle cell anemia and announced several concert date changes because of her reaction to cigarette smoke. The group announced the immediate changes to ticketholders through their Twitter account on Oct. 2.
Gary Numan was originally scheduled to go on a North American tour supporting his new album Intruder in September of 2021. He postponed that tour earlier this month because of COVID concerns, writing, "As the new Delta variant of Covid continues to surge we have spent a great deal of time trying to ensure that measures are in place that would give fans, band and touring crew a meaningful degree of safety from the virus. Unfortunately that has proven to be impossible. The safety of fans is of the utmost importance and, without those measures, I cannot see how people can gather inside venues without running the very real risk of being infected. Nor can I expect my band and crew to be exposed to that level of risk on a nightly basis."
Lingua Ignota recently postponed her fall shows to 2022. She's now announced new dates for those shows, which happen in May; see them below. She's also added a second NYC date, happening the day after the first at the same venue, on May 8 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/8 at 10 AM ET.
Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
The Verzuz between Fat Joe and Ja Rule may be over, but it still has the internet buzzing. This one moment in particular is still making headlines. That moment would be when Nelly secured a hug from Ashanti. Fat Joe and Ja Rule both brought Ashanti out to perform her hits with the two, and Fat Joe had Nelly join him on stage.
Sheree Whitfield Gets Plastic Surgery As She Returns To RHOA. Sheree Whitfield will be returning to the Real Housewives Of Atlanta – and she’s planning on looking better than ever. According to reports, the reality star underwent a series of minor facial procedures – which we’re going to collectively call...
Since his breakup with Cassie in 2018, he’s been linked to Yung Miami, Tina Louise, and Lori Harvey. In lieu of his annual Labor Day weekend white party, he cozied up on a yacht in Capri with model Joie Chavis. Prior to his PDA session with Chavis, he watched his...
Nene Leakes is dealing with the loss of her husband Gregg recently to colon cancer and she seems to be a positive mood. Describing life as her “New normal” the 53 year old former Housewives of Atlanta star looks completely different. The truth is if you have the money and you want to change your looks why not? Some people, who we will not name go WAY overboard but Nene looks good. See Pics.
Nene Leakes shared a brand new publish on Instagram — and she or he appears completely completely different. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to the social media platform on September 16, 2021, to publish a selfie that she took in her automobile after a “pampering” session. “Pushing via,”...
Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
On Tuesday night, Ashanti and Nelly had the innanet in shambles after the two gave one another a hug during the Fat Joe and Ja Rule battle. While some may have thought they were gon’ run it back one mo ‘gain, that’s definitely not the case. On Wednesday, Fat Joe...
The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event.
Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors.
Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information.
Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit up a NYC seafood joint at 3am on Friday, Sept. 17, and the photos are so adorable. So cute! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky packed on some sweet PDA while enjoying a late-night date night at El Puerto Seafood & Fish Market in Harlem during the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 17. The rapper, 32, and Rihanna, 33, had big smiles on their faces as they held hands and entered the eatery at 3 a.m.. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.
Megan Thee Stallion can't be stopped. In between remixing BTS hits and nabbing covers of Essence and Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, the rapper found time to launch her own program on the Nike Training Club app. The program dropped today with a trailer that dips into Megan's own fitness journey, starting back when she was a young girl growing up in Houston. Megan remembers people pushing her to get involved in sports like basketball, volleyball, and track because of her height, but she just didn't click with a sport. "I knew I had to find my passion, to do what made me happy," she says. But don't think that makes her any less of an athlete: Megan puts her body through 12-hour dance rehearsals, five training sessions a week, and sellout shows where she's "squatting 50 percent of the time!"
Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
