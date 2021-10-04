TLC Tour Dates Rescheduled Due to T-Boz Suffering Allergic Reaction

Gary Numan was originally scheduled to go on a North American tour supporting his new album Intruder in September of 2021. He postponed that tour earlier this month because of COVID concerns, writing, "As the new Delta variant of Covid continues to surge we have spent a great deal of time trying to ensure that measures are in place that would give fans, band and touring crew a meaningful degree of safety from the virus. Unfortunately that has proven to be impossible. The safety of fans is of the utmost importance and, without those measures, I cannot see how people can gather inside venues without running the very real risk of being infected. Nor can I expect my band and crew to be exposed to that level of risk on a nightly basis."

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO