PHOTOS, VIDEO: Alberta Bound Returns to the Canada Pavilion at EPCOT

Walt Disney World is bringing back several acts and performers to EPCOT for the first time in nearly 18 months. The Walt Disney World website lists performance times for Alberta Bound, the Matsuriza Taiko Drummers, and Sergio the Italian Juggler beginning on October 1st. All three acts appear in the World Showcase - Alberta Bound performs at the Canada pavilion, Sergio the Italian Drummer appears at the Italy pavilion, and the Matsuriza Taiko Drummers perform at the Japan pavilion. All three had their acts shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic to discourage large and non-socially distanced crowds. However, Disney has slowly started to bring its live shows and performances back throughout its various parks after reaching agreements with unions and also seeing vaccination rates increase throughout the country.

