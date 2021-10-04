CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Alberta Bound Returns to the Canada Pavilion at EPCOT

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a year and a half, The Mill Stage is rocking once again at EPCOT’s Canada Pavilion with the sounds of Alberta Bound. The band returned to the park on Friday for their first performances at EPCOT since most of Walt Disney World shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

