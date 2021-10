Taryn Manning reportedly felt she had to get engaged due to Anne Cline's public proposal. The 'Orange is the New Black' actress agreed to marry the 30-year-old singer in June after she popped the question during one of her gigs in Florida, but insiders have claimed the 42-year-old star - who was revealed to have split from her fiancee over the weekend - didn't think she could say no due to the people and cameras watching them.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO