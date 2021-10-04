‘Six’ finally opens on Broadway — and it’s a royal good time
Rare is the girl-power show in which the characters died 500 years ago. But that’s “Six,” the new musical about Henry VIII’s sextet of wronged wives that finally opened Sunday night on Broadway. It was a victorious moment for this upbeat, high-energy British import. The show was originally slated to open on March 12, 2020, but hours before the curtain went up, all theaters were shut down for what turned into an 18-month eternity. Now “Six” is back and vivacious as ever.nypost.com
Comments / 0