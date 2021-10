Barkley (knee) is practicing Friday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. As expected, with the running back thus far listed as a limited participant on every practice report this season. That'll likely continue Friday afternoon, but there isn't much doubt about Barkley suiting up for Sunday's game against Atlanta. He returned to his near-every-down role in last Thursday's 30-29 loss to Washington, yet managed only 15 touches for 69 yards on 58 snaps (84 percent). Barkley gets a much better matchup Week 3, though he'll still face the challenge of running behind an O-line that's already lost two starters to season-ending injuries.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO