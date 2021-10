Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) has been listed as doubtful to play against the New England Patriots in Week 4, per the team’s injury report. Gronkowski took a hit to the ribs in Tampa Bay’s Week 3 loss to the Rams that forced him to exit the game although he did end up returning. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday but did practice on Friday. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Friday that he would be a game-time decision, but the team’s injury report said otherwise when listing the tight end as doubtful.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO