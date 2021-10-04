CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Birthday to G. Love, who turns 49 today!

Cover picture for the articleThe great G. Love, responsible for classics such as Baby’s Got Sauce, Rodeo Clowns, Cold Beverage, Astronaut, Peace Love & Happiness, and so many others, was born Oct 3rd, 1972. So a big happy 49th birthday to the man born Garrett Dutton!. Check out a couple interviews from the last...

G. Love
