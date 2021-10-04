CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers' AJ Dillon: Expanded role in Week 4 win

Dillon rushed 15 times for 81 yards and secured his only catch for 16 yards in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers on Sunday. With the Packers comfortably ahead in the second half and Aaron Jones losing a fumble, Dillon got plenty of late-game work and made good use of it against a worn-out Steelers defense. The impressive power back hadn't seen more than six carries or gained more than 18 yards in any game prior to Sunday, however, as he remains a clear complementary option behind Jones under normal circumstances and therefore remains difficult to trust as a fantasy option on a week-to-week basis.

It’s Time for the Packers Role Players to Step Up

Through the first 3 weeks of the Packers season, the story for the offense has started and ended with it’s superstars. Aaron Rodgers is of course the straw that stirs the drink. But Davante Adams and Aaron Jones have almost entirely been responsible for the production on the offensive end – combining for 6 of 8 total touchdowns, and 57% of total yards. While there is no doubt that they need their stars to shine, for this offense to position itself for a postseason run the Packers role players will need to step up.
Packers' Allen Lazard, AJ Dillon on Clubhouse Live

Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show today at 6:30 p.m. from The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill inside the Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton. Lazard’s guest will be running back AJ Dillon!. They’ll look back...
What to know about Green Bay Packers number 28, running back AJ Dillon

AJ Dillion appeared in 11 games as a rookie last season and had 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He is in his second season. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He played college football at Boston College. What is Dillon known for?. His massive legs have been called tree...
Game notes: AJ Dillon sparks Packers' offense in win over Pittsburgh

GREEN BAY – As the thunder to ﻿Aaron Jones﻿' lightning, ﻿AJ Dillon﻿ understood there was going to come a time this season when the Packers were going to be counting on him. On Sunday, the former second-round pick was more than ready for his moment when called upon against the...
In AJ Dillon, Packers have not only a ‘cold-weather Green Bay back’ but also a ‘really sharp’ minded player

GREEN BAY — Shortly after the Green Bay Packers chose AJ Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Brian White made a prediction. White, the former University of Wisconsin offensive coordinator and running backs coach, knew Dillon well after coaching him at Boston College, and White also knew a thing or two about Wisconsin winters — and how unpleasant it is for defenders to tackle big backs such as the 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon.
Packers: 5 takeaways from the win over Pittsburgh in Week 4

The Green Bay Packers kept things rolling with a 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. With several key members of the team unable to play, the Packers were once again forced to call on some unlikely heros in order to secure the win. Now sitting at 3-1, the...
Packers: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon form smash-and-dash backfield pairing

The Green Bay Packers are an offense that is very much predicated on building things off of the run game. Under Coach LaFleur there has been a change in core philosophy, geared far more heavily towards controlling the time of possession and taking care of the football. This obviously puts a premium on success in the run game.
