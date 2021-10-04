Packers' AJ Dillon: Expanded role in Week 4 win
Dillon rushed 15 times for 81 yards and secured his only catch for 16 yards in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers on Sunday. With the Packers comfortably ahead in the second half and Aaron Jones losing a fumble, Dillon got plenty of late-game work and made good use of it against a worn-out Steelers defense. The impressive power back hadn't seen more than six carries or gained more than 18 yards in any game prior to Sunday, however, as he remains a clear complementary option behind Jones under normal circumstances and therefore remains difficult to trust as a fantasy option on a week-to-week basis.www.cbssports.com
