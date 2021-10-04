Packers' AJ Dillon: Expanded role in Week 4 win

Through the first 3 weeks of the Packers season, the story for the offense has started and ended with it’s superstars. Aaron Rodgers is of course the straw that stirs the drink. But Davante Adams and Aaron Jones have almost entirely been responsible for the production on the offensive end – combining for 6 of 8 total touchdowns, and 57% of total yards. While there is no doubt that they need their stars to shine, for this offense to position itself for a postseason run the Packers role players will need to step up.

