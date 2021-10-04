Bills' Zack Moss: Finds end zone again

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Start of the Week: Jalen Hurts vs. Chiefs -- Fantasy’s overall QB4 after three weeks, Hurts backed into a garbage time-fueled QB9 week last Monday night in Dallas where he finished with 326 yards and two scores through the air while leading the Eagles in rushing (9-35) on a night Philadelphia called just three run plays to its running backs. Hurts didn’t mince words afterward, labeling his performance a “deuce” that needed to be flushed. Hurts hasn’t played well the last two weeks, but his rushing floor — 8.67-59.7-0.33 weekly average on the ground — significantly raises his floor and ceiling, keeping him stapled to fantasy lineups. He now draws a Kansas City defense that is 30th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. The Chiefs have surrendered the most rushing yards to the position. Lamar Jackson eviscerated the Chiefs for 16-107-2 with his legs in Week 2 en route to the overall QB2 week. This game’s 54-point total is the second-highest of the week behind Cardinals-Rams at 54.5 points. Both the Chiefs and Eagles are top-10 in situation-neutral pace, enhancing this game’s fantasy-friendly environment. Hurts is a must-start in season-long formats and will likely go overlooked in DFS after his ugly “eye test” performance against the Cowboys.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO