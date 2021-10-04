CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Zack Moss: Finds end zone again

 5 days ago

Moss carried the ball 14 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 4 win over the Texans. Moss split carries exactly evenly with Devin Singletary, and he seems to be settling into consistently earning roughly 15 touches per game. He got work throughout the contest, and he again found the end zone late in the game with the Bills up 26-0. That was similar to the way he found the end zone in Week 2 against Miami and could hint at reduced production when games are more competitive. That could be the case in Week 5 when the Bills take on the Chiefs.

nbcsportsedge.com

Start Zack Moss as a Heavy Home Favorite in Week 4

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Start of the Week: Jalen Hurts vs. Chiefs -- Fantasy’s overall QB4 after three weeks, Hurts backed into a garbage time-fueled QB9 week last Monday night in Dallas where he finished with 326 yards and two scores through the air while leading the Eagles in rushing (9-35) on a night Philadelphia called just three run plays to its running backs. Hurts didn’t mince words afterward, labeling his performance a “deuce” that needed to be flushed. Hurts hasn’t played well the last two weeks, but his rushing floor — 8.67-59.7-0.33 weekly average on the ground — significantly raises his floor and ceiling, keeping him stapled to fantasy lineups. He now draws a Kansas City defense that is 30th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. The Chiefs have surrendered the most rushing yards to the position. Lamar Jackson eviscerated the Chiefs for 16-107-2 with his legs in Week 2 en route to the overall QB2 week. This game’s 54-point total is the second-highest of the week behind Cardinals-Rams at 54.5 points. Both the Chiefs and Eagles are top-10 in situation-neutral pace, enhancing this game’s fantasy-friendly environment. Hurts is a must-start in season-long formats and will likely go overlooked in DFS after his ugly “eye test” performance against the Cowboys.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Week 4 Takeaways: Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, and Zack Moss shine

Sunday can be a blur. 14 games thrown at us, often without time to digest what just happened or how it impacts our fantasy football teams. Success is about reacting to information with proactive, forward-thinking decision-making. So what do we do with the information in front of us? Let’s briefly examine each Sunday game from Week 4 to find out.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
defector.com

Urban Meyer Spotted Having A Grim Men’s Evening At His Ohio Steakhouse

After the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 on Thursday, head coach Urban Meyer said his “head was spinning,” and was described as appearing “physically and emotionally drained.” He seems to have miraculously recovered within 24 hours. The Jags lost 24-21 to the Bengals in Cincinnati, on a last-second field goal,...
NFL
