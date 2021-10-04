Bills' Zack Moss: Finds end zone again
Moss carried the ball 14 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 4 win over the Texans. Moss split carries exactly evenly with Devin Singletary, and he seems to be settling into consistently earning roughly 15 touches per game. He got work throughout the contest, and he again found the end zone late in the game with the Bills up 26-0. That was similar to the way he found the end zone in Week 2 against Miami and could hint at reduced production when games are more competitive. That could be the case in Week 5 when the Bills take on the Chiefs.www.cbssports.com
