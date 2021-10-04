Ravens' James Proche: Makes splash in Week 4 win

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proche caught five of six targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Broncos. The 2020 sixth-round pick came into Sunday with only two catches in 17 career NFL games, but Proche stepped up as a reliable option for Lamar Jackson in Denver, tying Mark Andrews for the team lead in catches and finishing second to Marquise Brown in receiving yards. Proche is fighting with Devin Duvernay for the No. 3 spot on the Ravens' depth chart, and this performance may have given him the edge heading into a Week 5 tilt against the Colts.

