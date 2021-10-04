50 cool things under $30 that seriously seem expensive AF

In the fashion world, the line dividing “comfortable” and “stylish” clothing has been on its way out for years. Still, there’s no denying that this year, whatever was left of that distinction is blurring more quickly than ever. Many of us are spending a lot more time at home, and opportunities to dress up seem few and far between. So it’s no surprise that soft, unrestrictive clothing is more popular now than ever, nor that many brands have perfected the art of making comfort-forward clothing that doesn’t sacrifice style. Case in point? These 35 super comfy things actually look good on everyone — and what’s more, you can get them all for under $35 via Amazon Fashion.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 HOUR AGO