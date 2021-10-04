Keeping kids in the classroom: Experts discuss mitigation efforts, rise in child COVID cases in Poconos
COVID-19 cases among school-aged children continue to plague the commonwealth, including the Poconos, according to the latest data from the Department of Health. As of fall 2021, students in the 5 to 11 year old age range have seen escalating numbers in case counts as opposed to the same timeframe in 2020. DOH Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton noted recently that cases in that group had elevated ten-fold; this week, the department is reporting that cases are 11.5 times higher than the previous year.www.poconorecord.com
