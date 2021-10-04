CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Keeping kids in the classroom: Experts discuss mitigation efforts, rise in child COVID cases in Poconos

Pocono Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases among school-aged children continue to plague the commonwealth, including the Poconos, according to the latest data from the Department of Health. As of fall 2021, students in the 5 to 11 year old age range have seen escalating numbers in case counts as opposed to the same timeframe in 2020. DOH Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton noted recently that cases in that group had elevated ten-fold; this week, the department is reporting that cases are 11.5 times higher than the previous year.

13 WHAM

Wayne County health officials alert of rise in COVID cases in kids

Lyons, N.Y. — Wayne County health officials are alerting the public about a rise in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children in recent weeks. “Most notably,” Wayne County Public Health said in a statement, “this increase coincides with national data that shows children are much more vulnerable to the delta variant, which has been circulating in our communities since mid-spring.”
LYONS, NY
York Dispatch Online

More Pa. children are being hospitalized for COVID-19 than ever. But why?

Pediatrician Dr. Jessica Ericson is seeing more children admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 than ever before during the pandemic. Ericson, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey, said her hospital currently has five to 10 children being treated for COVID-19 in the ICU at one time — the most she's ever seen. During the last COVID-19 surge in December, she said, their ICU typically had at most five children admitted at one time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

Newly-Formed Douglas County Board Of Health Approves Face Mask Exemptions For Schools

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The newly-formed Douglas County Board of Health approved a new public health order on Friday allowing children and adults to have an exemption to mask requirements and allowing people who are asymptomatic to avoid quarantine. The policy would allow parents to send their students to schools without masks and teachers to stop wearing one while in school. (credit: CBS) “It’s very personal for a lot of people and I’ve been told that bad things happen when good people don’t speak up,” said one mother from Parker who supported the new health order. “I’m so thankful for you...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
WETM

Local hospitals deal with overcrowding

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Hospitals across the region have been dealing with an influx of patients, but not because of the coronavirus. Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer at Guthrie, said Guthrie’s hospitals are busy and there are a lot of people needing hospitalization. “It is not just COVID, there...
SAYRE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Study: 140,000 Kids Have Lost Caregivers To COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, including children and the people who care for them. A new study shows that 140,000 kids have lost a caregiver to the coronavirus. From April 2020 through June 2021, a new study shows one out of every 500 children has lost a primary or secondary caregiver. Children of racial and ethnic backgrounds are affected the most, but doctors say there are ways to help cope. “Deaths are higher than they’ve been in months. In September 90 people have died of COVID-19 in Allegheny County,” said Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Grand Island Independent

COVID-19 cases, deaths keep rising in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — As cases of COVID-19 keep rising, deaths do, too. Several more will be made public next week by the Two Rivers Public Health Department. Since March 20, 2020, 125 COVID patients have died in the region, “but that figure is going to change,” Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers, said Friday.
KEARNEY, NE
KRGV

Health experts discuss new COVID-19 treatments

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases remains substantial across the Valley, health experts are weighing in on different treatments for the virus. Infectious Disease Expert for the Mayo Clinic Dr. Raymund Razonable says as therapies continue to evolve, depending on a patient's clinical condition and risk factors, they could be eligible for treatment with monoclonal antibodies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bring Me The News

CDC: Counties without school face mask requirement see sharper rise in child COVID cases

Counties that do not require face masks in K-12 schools have seen a sharper increase in child COVID cases than those that do have a face mask mandate in schools. That's according to a study released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which looked at how pediatric COVID cases in counties with and without school mask mandates changed over the opening weeks of the school year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfsk.org

Petersburg issues health proclamation as cases keep rising

The Petersburg borough has issued a health proclamation with COVID-19 case numbers continuing to rise. The Petersburg Medical Center reported 39 active cases as of Saturday, October 2, the most recent update. Some 29 of those are from the last week. Borough manager Steve Giesbrecht Friday released a proclamation recognizing...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports Over 100 New Deaths, 5,058 More Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,058 new coronavirus cases and 111 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,458,445 cases and 29,722 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,891 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 675 in ICUs. The state says 12,942,863 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,248,011 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 69.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tri-City Herald

COVID cases in Tri-Cities kids rising sharply. But are schools to blame?

The number of school age children in Benton and Franklin counties who have contracted COVID-19 has risen sharply in recent weeks. Since the beginning of the month, 29% of all new positive COVID cases have been in children ages 5 to 19, said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the Benton Franklin Health District during a Thursday news briefing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

