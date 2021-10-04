Reward offered for identity of pelican statue culprit

DIXON – The Dixon Park District is offering a $1000 reward to someone with information that leads the police finding the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the new pelican memorial statue that was installed recently. The sculpture was ripped from its pedestal and left on the ground adjacent to the Rock River. The statue, erected in honor of a Lee County woman was temporarily repaired over the weekend, but will not remain on display until security cameras are installed. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Dixon Police Department.