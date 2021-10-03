Bennett Funeral Service helps flood victims
NEWTON — On Aug. 17, Haywood County suffered a devastating flood as a result of Tropical Storm Fred. Robbie Bennett, owner of Bennett Funeral Service, stated, “When we heard about how people of Haywood County were adversely impacted by the flood, we wanted to do something to help these folks. We put a post on Facebook asking our community to assist with the collection of the much-needed items listed on the Helping Haywood website, https://www.helpinghaywood.org/ and their Facebook page.”hickoryrecord.com
