WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR A COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOT? CDC EXPANDS LIST

 5 days ago

October 3, 2021 (Washington D.C.) – If you’ve been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 for at least six months, you’re eligible for a booster shot now if you are in any of these categories, according to new information published September 30 on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website, (If you received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, boosters have not yet been approved.)

