Washington’s J.D. McKissic Superman dives into the end zone for game-winning score vs. Falcons
Washington’s J.D. McKissic put on his cape and did his best Superman impression against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. With 46 seconds left in the game, McKissic hauled in a short pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke and took it 30 yards before going airborne into the end zone for the game-winning score to help lead the Washington Football Team to a 34-30 victory over the Falcons.fox40jackson.com
