Illinois State

Man suspected of shoplifting falls into Illinois River, dies

walls102.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a central Illinois man suspected of shoplifting died after he fell into the Illinois River while apparently trying to hide near a U.S. Coast Guard station. Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief Michael Johnson said Saturday the man died Friday after it appears he scaled a fence and tumbled down an embankment into the river in East Peoria. The Journal Star reports the Tazewell County coroner says the man was a 31-year-old Peoria resident and an autopsy is set for Monday. Johnson says the man was suspected of shoplifting from a nearby Walmart store, and he apparently fell into the river while trying to hide.

