Glenfiddich's Grand Cru Sneakers Get Better With Age

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor better or worse, there’s an image conjured by luxury whisky. The hazy smoking den littered with older gentlemen, cigar in hand has for long been the go-to aesthetic associated with the golden stuff, but Glenfiddich is turning the tide. In a collaboration somewhere out of left field, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky has teamed up with sneaker artesian Chase Shiel for blacked-out high-top that celebrates its premier release, Grand Cru. And much like the drop itself, it’s ambitious.

manofmany.com

Score 15% Off Luxury Threads in MR PORTER’s New Season Sale

INIS MEÁIN – Striped Linen Tee. Constructed and hand-finished from an airy linen this is a summer staple. Complimentary colours, delicate to the touch, the Inis Meáin linen tee is born to be worn on sunny days relaxing by the sea. Pair with light shorts and simple jewellery for the inimitable summer outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION

