Glenfiddich’s Grand Cru Sneakers Get Better With Age
For better or worse, there’s an image conjured by luxury whisky. The hazy smoking den littered with older gentlemen, cigar in hand has for long been the go-to aesthetic associated with the golden stuff, but Glenfiddich is turning the tide. In a collaboration somewhere out of left field, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky has teamed up with sneaker artesian Chase Shiel for blacked-out high-top that celebrates its premier release, Grand Cru. And much like the drop itself, it’s ambitious.manofmany.com
