Columbus, OH

Man fighting for life after motorcycle gang fight

By Jennifer Bowers
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say an argument among several motorcycle gangs at a party in east Columbus has left one man in extremely critical condition.

The party happened in a building near the intersection of E. 5th Ave. and Osborn St., according to police.

Officers say an argument led to two people being shot. The first victim, a 26-year old man, was transported by medics to Grant Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The other victim, a 41-year old man, was driven by companions to the New Albany Ohio Health clinic. Police say, “they passed, at a minimum, four closer hospitals” before arriving.

The man was then taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in extremely critical condition, according to police.

Police say no one at the party admitted to witnessing what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: One man arrested after fatal shooting

UPDATE (10:45 P.M. Oct. 7, 2021) – 66-year-old Jim Armstrong has been arraigned with an all-cash bond set at $200,000. He is currently being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail. Armstrong’s attorney Jeff Simpkins claims his client’s actions were justifiable given the situation. Simpkins says the other individual got out...
WILLIAMSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys body shop in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)—According to Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, there was a two-alarm fire at Bob Bard and Son Body Shop on Kelly Road in Cross Lanes. The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported. A preliminary investigation indicated that the building was a total loss.
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

BB-gun found after lockdown at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police and Raleigh County School Administration confirmed Woodrow Wilson High School was under lockdown on Friday morning. Superintendent David Price said a student reported to school administration that another student was in possible possession of a firearm during the school’s first period. The school then went under lockdown and confirmed […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

