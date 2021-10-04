Pirates shut out Old Dominion, 1-0

Abby Sowa (ECU Sports Information photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. – An early goal was all the East Carolina soccer team needed as the Pirates held on to beat Old Dominion 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

East Carolina improves to 5-7-1 overall while Old Dominion falls to 8-3-0.

For the second straight game, the Pirates took an early 1-0 lead. East Carolina earned a corner kick in the 11th minute and Morgan Dewey stepped up to take it. Dewey’s cross came in at the near post and Samantha Moxie was able to get a touch on it and direct it towards Brooke Burzynski. Burzynski got just enough on her effort to get the ball over the goal-line and open the scoring.

The Pirates had most of the possession in the first half and held the Monarchs to a pair of shots on goal, both of which were saved by Maeve English. However, in the second half Old Dominion began to apply more pressure while East Carolina’s offensive opportunities disappeared.

Most of the Old Dominion shots were from outside of the box, but the Monarchs did have a pair of golden opportunities. In the 69th minute, Riley Kennett got free at the six-yard box and took a quick shot. But English smothered the effort. Then, in the 81st minute, Kennett was again involved when a cross found her at the back post. But Kennett could not direct her effort on goal, sending it wide of the post.

Old Dominion finished with a 12-4 edge in shots and a 3-2 lead in corner kicks. The Pirates held 54% of the possession and had three shots on goal compared to five for the Monarchs. English finished with five saves to record her fourth shutout of the season while Kasey Perry (two saves) and Jasmine Crawley (zero saves) each played 45 minutes in the goal for Old Dominion.

The Pirates will return to conference play on Thursday night when they host Temple. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., in Johnson Stadium.