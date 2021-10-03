The morning after: executor’s role after a death

GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW) – A Hunt County woman has been found guilty of abusing her adopted children and forcing them to work in a puppy mill. Barbara Barrett was charged with continuous trafficking of persons and was sentenced to 99 years, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced today. The Greenville woman along with her husband Jeffery were accused of abusing the adopted children “while forcing them to work in a puppy mill attached to their home.” Jeffery and Barbara Barrett The attorney general’s human trafficking and transnational organized crime division assisted the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office on the case. “It is heartbreaking to know this horrid abuse was happening in our state, and it is unfathomable that a person could be so heartless to abuse the foster care system and use children in need of a loving, safe home as slave labor,” Attorney General Paxton said. “We can only hope this successful prosecution will bring some degree of justice to the children that were robbed of the love and care they deserved. I will never stop fighting against human trafficking.” The status of Jeffrey Barrett’s case was not immediately known.

