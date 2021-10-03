CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The morning after: executor’s role after a death

By Virginia Hammerle
Dallas News
Cover picture for the articleIf you have never served as an executor of a will, then you probably have no idea what your official duties are in the first moments and days following the person’s death. There is a legal answer to that question – you have none. That is because you are not yet the executor. An executor is a court-created role. You are not an executor until the court admits the decedent’s will to probate, signs an order appointing you as executor, and you take the executor’s oath. Then, and only then, do you have authority to act on behalf of the decedent’s estate.

