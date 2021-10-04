RHOSLC: Meredith Marks Makes Up with Jen Shah Following Heated Argument About Son Brooks

Let's get right to the good stuff, Bravoholics: This week's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac was a masterpiece, plain and simple. Every single thread woven into the fabric of this exquisite season was picked up and pushed forward at Gizelle and Robyn's podcast party, where they invented a Housewives game for the ages. But that's not the only treat we got this week! Over on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies' Del Mar trip continued with some wine and some waves — and a whole new side of Erika. And our Salt Lake City sophomores registered their heights and weights with Jen to go ice fishing, where the drama was in greater supply than the trout. Also, Vanderpump Rules is back! So without further ado, here are the best, worst, and wildest moments from this week in 'wives!

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO