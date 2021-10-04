Dak Prescott says Cowboys' Trevon Diggs is 'for sure' the best cornerback in the NFL: 'It's easy to see'

The Cowboys entered 2021 with one of the best offenses in the NFL. But they might also have one of the game's best players on defense. Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs helped propel Dallas to a 36-28 victory over the previously unbeaten Panthers on Sunday. And if you ask quarterback Dak Prescott, there's no question about whether Diggs, who intercepted Darnold twice before leaving in the fourth quarter, is suddenly the best cornerback in the game.