Whistleblower: Facebook chose profit over public safety

By DAVID BAUDER, MICHAEL LIEDTKE, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 10 days ago
NEW YORK — A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests. Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday as...

Business Insider

A second Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify before Congress and that she's shared documents with a US law agency

The former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang is willing to testify before Congress, she told CNN. Zhang said she'd shared documentation about "potential criminal violations" with US law enforcement. Zhang criticized Facebook in a 7,800-word memo after she was fired in 2020. Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who went...
INTERNET
truthorfiction.com

‘Are You Concerned Someone You Know is Becoming Too Prepared?’ Facebook

AdvertisementsOn October 10 2021, a screenshot of a purported Facebook warning asking members of canning and prepper groups if they knew someone who was “becoming too prepared” was shared to Reddit’s r/comedyheaven:. becoming too prepared from comedyheaven. A nearly identical screenshot was shared to r/conspiracy in early September 2021. Appended...
RECIPES
WRAL News

Facebook expands harassment policy to protect public figures

Facebook will expand its policies on harassment to remove more harmful content, the company said Wednesday in its latest change following congressional testimony from a whistleblower who faulted the social media giant for not doing enough to stop harmful content. Under the new, more detailed harassment policy, Facebook will bar...
INTERNET
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Facebook needs regulation, experts say, but they see roadblocks

WASHINGTON — Congress should enact regulations to curb harmful practices by social media companies like Facebook, cybersecurity and privacy experts say. But they are skeptical that lawmakers will act and, if they do, whether the pace of policy can parallel the ever-changing technology.  “It’s clear that some of these companies can’t always do the right thing […] The post Facebook needs regulation, experts say, but they see roadblocks appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
U.S. POLITICS
Vogue Magazine

‘I Was Raped, and I Had an Abortion’: Three Representatives Told Powerful Stories to Their Colleagues in Congress

It’s been a challenging few months for abortion rights in the U.S., with Texas—the second most populous state in the country—effectively outlawing abortion after the six-week mark in early September and Mississippi seeming poised to follow it. On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform addressed the divisive issue with a panel titled “A Dire State: Examining the Urgent Need to Protect and Expand Abortion Rights and Access in the United States.” Coupled with testimony from Representative Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, about how she “would not be here” had her mother followed a doctor’s advice to end her pregnancy were moving stories from Democratic representatives Cori Bush (Mo.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), and Barbara Lee (Calif.) about their own abortions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
maggrand.com

Someone threatened Wyoming coroner during Gabby Petito presser

The Wyoming coroner who revealed that Gabby Petito was strangled to death was reportedly harassed with threats and homophobic slurs when a hacker gained access to a reporter’s account during the press conference. “Someone hacked my name on the coroner’s chat and asked horrible things I’m told. That wasn’t me,”...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

